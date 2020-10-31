3 wounded in south central Las Vegas shooting

The injuries were not life-threatening, and the victims took themselves to a hospital for treatment.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people were shot and wounded Saturday morning in south central Las Vegas.

The shooting was reported just after 1:30 a.m. near East Sunset Road and South Eastern Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Noel Roberts.

The injuries were not life-threatening, and the victims took themselves to a hospital for treatment, Roberts said.

No suspect information was available.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.