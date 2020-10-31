61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Shootings

3 wounded in south central Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2020 - 8:18 am
 

Three people were shot and wounded Saturday morning in south central Las Vegas.

The shooting was reported just after 1:30 a.m. near East Sunset Road and South Eastern Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Noel Roberts.

The injuries were not life-threatening, and the victims took themselves to a hospital for treatment, Roberts said.

No suspect information was available.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Stretch along Las Vegas Boulevard soon to be apartment complex
Stretch along Las Vegas Boulevard soon to be apartment complex
2
Second round of Lost Wages Assistance to begin next week
Second round of Lost Wages Assistance to begin next week
3
Nevada sees biggest jump in new coronavirus cases in 3 months
Nevada sees biggest jump in new coronavirus cases in 3 months
4
Woman arrested after business rents out car reported stolen
Woman arrested after business rents out car reported stolen
5
Baby among 9 people killed in violent week in Las Vegas Valley
Baby among 9 people killed in violent week in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST