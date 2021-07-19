Coroner identifies man killed in North Las Vegas shooting

A man killed in a possible self-defense shooting Wednesday in North Las Vegas has been identified.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

He was Jeremy McMiller, 32. He died of gunshot wounds of the torso and extremities, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

North Las Vegas police were called to an apartment complex near the 1000 block of East Carey Avenue about 8 a.m. Wednesday for the reported shooting, North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspected shooter, who was not named, was detained and questioned by investigators, police said.

“At this point, the event is being investigated as a ‘self-defense’ shooting, but the investigation is still ongoing,” the department said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation was still open as of Monday, Cuevas said. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.