Coroner IDs man fatally shot by jewelry store worker in Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man fatally shot by an employee during a jewelry store robbery attempt on Saturday.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man fatally shot by an employee during a jewelry store robbery attempt on Saturday.

Officers were called about 5 p.m. after two men armed with handguns attempted to rob a jewelry store in a shopping center near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Saturday night. An employee of the store, John Fish Jewelers, exchanged gunfire with the suspects, fatally shooting 33-year-old Sir Isley Duncan.

Duncan died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday afternoon.

The employee, who had a concealed carry permit, also was shot at least once and taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, Spencer said Saturday. His condition Wednesday was unclear.

A customer also shot, and he was hospitalized Saturday with nonlife-threatening injuries, Spencer said.

The second suspect was last seen running through the parking lot after the shooting, Spencer said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.