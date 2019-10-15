Ex-boyfriend expected to survive shooting in east Las Vegas

A woman was with her boyfriend at his apartment in the east Las Vegas Valley about 7:15 p.m. when her ex-boyfriend tried to kick the door in, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man shot his girlfriend’s former boyfriend on Monday evening in east Las Vegas, according to police.

The woman was with her boyfriend at his apartment in the 1400 block of North Sandhill Road about 7:15 p.m. when her ex-boyfriend tried to kick the door in, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. The current boyfriend shot him.

Officers found the ex-boyfriend a few buildings away, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Gordon said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but was expected to survive.

The woman’s boyfriend was detained at the scene and was being interviewed by detectives Monday night.

