Golden Knights show support for wounded Las Vegas officer

The support from the Golden Knights meant a lot to the family of wounded Metropolitan Police Department officer Shay Mikalonis, who is an avid a hockey fan.

Shay Makalonis, left, poses with Golden Knights' player Nate Schmidt in this undated photo. (Courtesy Mikalonis family)

Las Vegas police officer Jim Bryant signs a banner with Pattie McBride, second from left, and Shaleen Wilkerson during a fundraiser for Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis at Sahara West Urgent Care in Las Vegas Thursday, June 11, 2020. (The woman second from right is unidentified.) Mikalonis was shot at a Black Lives Matter protest on June 1. "Shay Day" was organized by the Injured Officers Police Fund with proceeds going to the Mikalonis family. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Wounded Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis is an avid a hockey fan, so the support that family members received this week from the Golden Knights meant the world to them.

“Shay could skate before he could walk,” said his uncle, Frank Mikalonis. “He played hockey since he was a child. “

On Thursday morning, the Injured Police Officers Fund held a fundraiser in the Sahara West Urgent Care parking lot for Mikalonis, who was critically injured in a shooting during a June 1 protest on the Strip. Some in attendance at the fundraiser were from the Golden Knights.

“The representatives from the Golden Knights came, which was really, really nice. They gave Shay a signed jersey,” Frank Mikalonis said.

The team also delivered three signed hockey sticks with personalized notes on the blades from players to the family.

“Bill Foley and the Knights have been extremely generous,” said Las Vegas police Lt. Erik Lloyd of the IPOF.

The Knights certainly weren’t the only ones. Lloyd said the fundraiser was a huge success in every regard. He declined to say how much money it raised for Shay Mikalonis and his family at their request. He did say the money raised is a “significant amount” that will be used to help the family provide lifelong care to Mikalonis, covering any expenses not covered by workers’ compensation.

“Here’s the best we can hope for,” Frank Mikalonis said. “He’s had a very serious spinal cord injury, and the use of limbs is going to be doubtful. He’s going to be on a ventilator the rest of his life.

“Our immediate goal right now is to get him in the next week well enough to go to the next facility for rehab … it’s to be able to communicate and how to do things. He’s not going to be the way he was,” Frank Mikalonis said.

Donations came Thursday from large businesses and individuals. The generosity has continued nearly two weeks straight of community support. Frank Mikalonis said one Las Vegas woman made hundreds of lapel pins with a blue ribbon saying “Pray for Shay” and brought them to the family. A week ago, a Dearborn, Michigan, bakery shipped more than three dozen of its famous rolls and two unbaked pizzas as comfort food for the Mikalonis family.

A local company brought a recreational vehicle to the parking lot at UMC for the family to use. A former sports coach at Arbor View High School, where Shay Mikalonis played football, brought an old team jersey.

“We had police officers from California, Arizona and Utah who drove in to make donations,” said Minddie Lloyd of the IPOF.

