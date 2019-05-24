Gunshot victim has surgery after shooting in central Las Vegas

The unidentified victim went to University Medical Center and was in surgery early Friday after the 1 a.m. shooting at Commerce and Utah streets, police said.

One person was injured in a shooting in the central Las Vegas Valley early Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police received reports about 1 a.m. of a shooting in the area of Commerce and Utah streets, Metro spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said.

The victim, suffering from a gunshot wound, went to University Medical Center and was undergoing surgery, she said.

Police were investigating but had not immediately identified any suspects, Zambrano said.

No further information was immediately available.

