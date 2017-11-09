Las Vegas police ID’d in fatal shooting of double homicide suspect

Officers Kai Hoskins, 32, and Levi Hancock, 43, have been placed on routine administrative leave as Tuesday morning’s fatal shooting of the suspect is investigated.

Las Vegas police investigate a double homicide on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, on the 7300 block of Newcrest Circle, near Flamingo Road and Tanaya Way in Las Vegas. Police killed a suspect in the double homicide. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate in the 7300 block of Newcrest Circle near Flamingo Road and Tenaya Way Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, where an unresponsive man was found lying down in a home’s front yard. He was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived, and police said a second man was found dead inside the home. Briana Erickson Las Vegas Review-Journal

Two officers involved in the fatal shooting of a double homicide suspect early Tuesday morning have been identified by the Metropolitan Police Department and placed on routine administrative leave.

Officer Kai Hoskins, 32, has been employed with the department since July 2006. Forty-three-year-old Officer Levi Hancock has been an officer with the department since January 2001, Metro said. Both are assigned to the Homeland Security Division, SWAT Bureau.

The case began to unfold around 1:50 p.m. Monday, when a man was found dead on the front lawn of a home on the 7300 block of Newcrest Circle, near Flamingo Road and Tenaya Way. Another man was found dead inside the home on the cul-de-sac, police said.

At about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, the suspect in the neighboring home was killed by the two officers after aiming his firearm at police, Capt. Kelly McMahill said Tuesday.

McMahill said the man refused commands to exit a bedroom, forcing SWAT officers to break down the door and send in a police dog. When the dog failed to return after several minutes, she said, officers entered the room and found the man on top of the dog, actively fighting the animal.

Police said the suspect rolled over and pointed a firearm at members of the SWAT team before two SWAT officers opened fire and struck him twice.

The two Monday afternoon deaths marked the 217th and 218th homicides in Clark County this year, and the 189th and 190th investigated by Metro. This is the 20th officer-involved shooting investigated by Metro this year.

The officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

