Las Vegas police investigate apparent shooting in east valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an apparent shooting Friday morning in the east valley.

Police responded just before 6 a.m. to the 3900 block of Captain Jon Avenue, near East Sahara Avenue, to reports of two men with guns in the area, Metro spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said.

When officers arrived, they didn’t find any victims but recovered shell casings and multiple impacts to a nearby car, Zambrano said.

No one was injured and officers are continuing to investigate, she said.