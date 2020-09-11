Las Vegas police officers who fatally shot man on Strip identified

Las Vegas police on Friday identified four officers who shot and killed a man with a knife early Wednesday on the Strip.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after police shot and killed a man who charged at them with a knife on the Las Vegas Strip, near Sahara Boulevard, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The officers are Gregory Hilton, 36, Francisco Mazon, 29, Shaun Ward, 34, and Nicholas Grazioso, 26, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Before the shooting, police stopped a driver at Joe W. Brown Drive and Karen Avenue, Capt. Sasha Larkin said following the shooting.

Police determined the man had “active felony warrants from out of state and was considered armed and dangerous,” Larkin said. The driver then drove away, and officer pursued him.

His car was stopped on Las Vegas Boulevard South near Elvis Presley Boulevard. When police went to arrest the man, he “squared up on the officers and charged them with a knife in his hand, causing officers to fire their weapon,” Larkin said.

The man died at the scene, police said.

Hilton has been employed by Metro since 2017, Grazioso has worked for the department since 2018, while Mazon and Ward have been employed since 2016.

