Police shoot, kill armed man on Las Vegas Strip

Metropolitan police shot and killed a man who charged at them with a knife on the Las Vegas Strip early Wednesday, authorities said.

Police tape closes off Las Vegas Boulevard near Sahara Avenue early Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, where officers shot and killed a man who charged them with a knife, according to police reports. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metro police Capt. Sasha Larkin said in a media briefing that just before midnight on Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Joe Brown Drive and Karen Avenue.

“Upon identifying the driver of the vehicle, officers received information that the driver had active felony warrants from out of state and was to be considered armed and dangerous,” Larkin said. “While waiting for backup the suspect fled the area in his vehicle, causing officers to go in pursuit of him.”

Larkin said during the pursuit the fleeing driver turned down Las Vegas Boulevard South as a police helicopter pilot tracked the individual’s movements. Police used an “immobilization technique” to disable his vehicle. Police went to arrest the man when they saw he was armed with a knife.

“While officers worked to contain the suspect he turned, squared up on the officers and charged them with a knife in his hand, causing officers to fire their weapon,” Larkin said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene near Elvis Presley Boulevard. The Strip was blocked off by police as of 7 a.m. at Sahara Avenue. As the sun rose, multiple detectives were observed examining evidence surrounding what appeared to be the suspect’s vehicle on the Strip. That maroon sedan was left with the trunk and driver door open.

The killing is the 15th officer-involved shooting in Metropolitan Police Department jurisdiction this year and the second in three days. Police said they shot and killed a man Sunday at a Summerlin home after they observed him stabbing a woman.

Police also have said recently they’ve faced an increase in violence along Las Vegas’ tourist corridor. Some of the problems have been attributed to lower room rates as resort properties work to get rooms filled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the end of the day this is Las Vegas Boulevard,” Larkin said. “We are going to do everything in our power to keep it safe, protect the residents of Las Vegas and the tourists that come here.”

A shooting on July 20 in front of the Bellagio resort received significant media coverage although no one was injured.

