Las Vegas police show dramatic video of apartment standoff, shooting

The video shows a man later identified as Demarko Henderson, 39, of Las Vegas exchanging gunfire with officers during a standoff Tuesday in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

Black smoke is seen from an apartment at Milan Apartment Townhomes on East Silverado Ranch Boulevard on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a barricade situation at Milan Apartment Townhomes at the corner of Pollock Road and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police released dramatic video Friday showing a man exchanging gunfire with officers during a standoff Tuesday in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

The man, Demarko Henderson, 39, of Las Vegas, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Assistant Sheriff Christopher Darcy said at a news briefing that police were called to a domestic disturbance involving Henderson at about 9:50 a.m. at the Milan Apartment Townhomes, 875 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd. Darcy said police were told Henderson had battered his wife and threatened to kill her.

Darcy said as officers approached the apartment, Henderson’s wife emerged and Henderson fired one shot at her. The bullet just missed the woman.

“She is lucky to be alive in my opinion,” Darcy said.

The gunshot prompted Officer Jody Cunningham, 46, to return fire at Henderson, who then went back into the apartment. Several minutes later more gunshots rang out from the apartment and officer Manuel Papazian, 39, discharged rounds from a rifle at Henderson.

“Mr. Henderson was not struck by any of the bullets fired by our officers,” Darcy said.

Police said Henderson started a small fire in the apartment during a standoff with police. Police and firefighters eventually entered the apartment and found Henderson dead in a bathroom from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Cunningham has been employed by Metro since 2018, and Papazian has been employed since 2014, police said. Both officers are assigned to the Enterprise area command’s community policing division.

Both officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave while the department investigates the shooting.

