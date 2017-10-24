Las Vegas shooting survivor Tina Frost recovering from second surgery

Survivor of head wound continues to make progress after transfer to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Tina Frost with her boyfriend, Austin Hughes.

WASHINGTON — A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting is recuperating from a second surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where she is being treated for a serious head wound.

Tina Frost, 27, of Crofton, Maryland, underwent a second successful surgery last week, according to family members who are providing updates on her condition on the GoFundMe website.

“We are thankful Tina is still being a true fighter and warrior!” the update said.

Frost was attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 when a lone gunman at the nearby Mandalay Bay resort opened fire on the crowd of 22,000 people from a 32nd floor room.

The heavy blasts of gunfire from semi-automatic rifles killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more.

Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite was found dead in the room when police gained entrance.

An investigation into the shooting is being led by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police with assistance federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Frost, an accountant, traveled to Las Vegas from California to attend the music festival.

After she was struck by gunfire, she was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas where she underwent a three-hour surgery.

She was transferred from Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center to Johns Hopkins Hospital on Oct. 15. Neurosurgeon Dr. Keith Blum discharged Frost from the Las Vegas hospital after she made great strides in recovery.

Blum gave the OK for Frost to return to Maryland after she emerged from a medically induced coma and surprised hospital staff by taking her first steps since the deadly shooting.

Frost’s mother, Mary Moreland, told Washington ABC’s WJLA that her daughter has a long recovery ahead “but we’re in for the long haul.”

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.