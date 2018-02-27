Lawsuit seeks refunds for concertgoers who fled Las Vegas shooting

Lawyers for victims of the Oct. 1 mass shooting have filed a class-action lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment, asking the concert promoter to refund the cost of 22,000 tickets to the Route 91 Harvest festival.

Festival grounds for Route 91 Harvest rise in the background as Las Vegas police investigate during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

“It’s hard to believe that it’s almost March 2018 and only a portion of those who purchased tickets to the October concert, which ended in massacre, have had their money refunded,” California attorney Mark Robinson said in a statement.

A gunman opened fire on the concert crowd, killing 58 and injuring hundreds more.

The complaint was filed Friday in Orange County, California, on behalf of Newport Beach residents Kevin and Laura Thompson. According to the lawsuit, the two paid a total of $531.21 for a pair of general admission tickets to the festival on the Strip.

“We didn’t think it was fair that some who privately asked for refunds got them, when really everybody who bought a ticket deserves a full refund,” Robinson said.

Live Nation officials could not be reached for comment Monday via phone or email.

The 15-page lawsuit also accuses the concert promoter of “failing to provide adequate safety and security protections.”

Texas attorney Craig Eiland, who represents several victims, said he realized that some had received refunds, while others had not.

“It didn’t matter if they were family members of deceased, gunshot victims or traumatized because of the shooting and their escape,” Eiland said in a statement. “The only factor was that those that heard about a refund through Facebook or friends and demanded a refund, got it. So we decided to make one demand on behalf of everyone.”

