Lawyers to create plan to manage Las Vegas gunman’s assets

A judge on Thursday gave lawyers until the end of January to come up with a plan about how Route 91 Harvest festival gunman Stephen Paddock’s assets could be managed.

In the meantime, Clark County Administrator John Cahill is unlikely to take control of Paddock’s estate but could oversee the shooter’s homes.

Paddock, who owned a home in Mesquite, killed 58 people at the festival on Oct. 1 before killing himself in his Mandalay Bay suite.

District Judge Gloria Sturman set a Jan. 31 deadline for lawyers involved in the probate matter to compile a report on how Paddock’s assets could be managed. She asked them to return to her courtroom Feb. 15.

Within a week of the shooting, family lawyers for one of the victims who was killed, John Phippen, asked to freeze Paddock’s assets, which include his Mesquite home, purchased for $369,000 in 2015.

Earlier this month, lawyers for another victim filed a $45 million creditor’s claim against the estate.

Cahill has opposed taking control of the assets, saying his office may not have the capacity to deal with myriad lawsuits seeking a piece of Paddock’s assets as compensation.

Eric Paddock, a brother of the gunman, has said his net worth is unclear.

