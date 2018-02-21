Man dies after shooting in central Las Vegas

The shooting on the 1000 block of Vernon Avenue, near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue, was reported to Las Vegas police just after 6:10 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

A man was shot to death Tuesday night after a fight in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The 35-year-old victim was shot multiple times outside a home and was taken to University Medical Center where he died, police said.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, Metro homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said. Police did not have any information on the shooter and had not identified any suspects Tuesday night.

