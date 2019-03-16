Man found critically hurt with gunshot wound in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was hospitalized in critical condition Friday after he was found with a gunshot wound in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 5:10 p.m. to Santa Barbara Upholstery Supplies, at 3319 West Charleston Blvd., after a report of a shooting, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said Friday night.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, he said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition Saturday night, Meyers said.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

