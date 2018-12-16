Man injured in central Las Vegas shooting

A man was hospitalized with survivable wounds after a shooting Sunday afternoon in the central valley, according to Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was hospitalized with survivable wounds after a shooting Sunday afternoon in the central valley, according to Las Vegas police.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 1:30 p.m. Sunday to an apartment complex at 1900 Ferrell Street, near North Rancho and Vegas drives, police spokesman Lt. Chris Holmes said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center with wounds that were not life-threatening, Holmes said.

Police have not found the shooter, he said.

One person who fled the scene may have also been wounded, Holmes said.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.

1900 Ferrell Street, Las Vegas, NV