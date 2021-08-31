Man shot by police in Nye County pointed gun at deputies

The man fatally shot by law enforcement south of Tonopah on Friday night told deputies they would have to kill him before pointing a gun at them, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man fatally shot by law enforcement south of Tonopah on Friday night told deputies they would have to kill him before pointing a gun at them, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said in a recorded statement on Monday.

Capt. David Boruchowitz said in the recorded statement that the sheriff’s office received a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. Friday reporting a fight that involved 30-year-old Ingmar Von Strandberg, of Las Vegas. According to the caller, Strandberg threatened to kill others and himself then drove southbound on U.S. Highway 95 in a white van.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jonathan Justice arrived at U.S. Highway 95 mile marker 37 to find the white van pulled over on the side of the road and an Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office deputy trying to negotiate with Strandberg, who was sitting in the passenger seat. Boruchowitz said the deputies tried to convince Strandberg to leave the car, and he told them he was going to get out with a gun and they would have to kill him.

Dash camera footage from Justice’s patrol car showed Strandberg jump out of the car, pointing what looked like a handgun at the deputies, who fired back at him. He sat up and pointed his gun at the deputies again, who shot at him again, Boruchowitz said.

Strandberg, who Boruchowitz said had no criminal history, was pronounced dead at the scene after the deputies attempted life saving measures. Justice fired 13 rounds and has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation by the Nevada Department of Public Service.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.