Man shot for hanging out on wrong corner, police say

Louie Bocardo (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A convicted felon is charged with shooting a man in east Las Vegas simply because the victim was hanging out on a particular street corner, according to police records.

Louie Bocardo, 30, was charged in Las Vegas Justice Court on Nov. 10 with attempted murder, battery with use of a deadly weapon and prohibited person in possession of a gun. A Las Vegas police arrest report for Bocardo states on Oct. 21 at 8:38 p.m. a man and his girlfriend “were hanging out on the sidewalk” at 95 N. 21st St., near South Eastern Avenue, when two men approached the couple.

One of the men who approached was holding a handgun and wearing a black ski mask, a hat, Raiders shirt and shorts.

“The suspect told (the male victim) this was his block,” police said.

The gunman then opened fire, shooting the victim in the leg. The victim was rushed to University Medical Center. He survived the shooting. He told police he’d never seen the men before.

Police said they identified Bocardo as a suspect based on a tip indicating he lived in a nearby apartment complex. Police examined video surveillance from the area as well. They said the gunman’s tattoos matched Bocardo’s, prompting his arrest.

The report states Bocardo is a “convicted felon and a current interstate parole absconder.” Further details on his criminal history were not immediately released. Police also said they’d obtained the possible name of the second assailant in the case but a second arrest had not been made as of Monday morning.

