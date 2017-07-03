ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Shootings

Man shot in leg while acting as peacemaker during argument

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2017 - 3:25 am
 
Updated July 3, 2017 - 4:07 am

A man was shot in the leg when he intervened in an argument just before midnight Monday.

Prior to the shooting, the man was drinking with three of his friends about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in a courtyard area by 2374 N. Lamb Blvd., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The suspected shooter approached the four friends and an argument ensued. One of the four tried to calm things down, Gordon said. The shooter fired and took off south. Police are searching for him.

Gordon said the man shot was expected to live.

Detectives are investigating.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Shootings Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like