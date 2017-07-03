Man shot in leg while acting as peacemaker during argument

A man was shot in the leg when he intervened in an argument just before midnight Monday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Prior to the shooting, the man was drinking with three of his friends about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in a courtyard area by 2374 N. Lamb Blvd., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The suspected shooter approached the four friends and an argument ensued. One of the four tried to calm things down, Gordon said. The shooter fired and took off south. Police are searching for him.

Gordon said the man shot was expected to live.

Detectives are investigating.

2374 N. Lamb Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada