Man shot in stomach in west Las Vegas Valley, police say

A man was shot in the stomach Wednesday night in the west valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department responded on reports of the shooting about 8:30 p.m. at 9501 W. Sahara Ave., near Fort Apache Road, Lt. Brian Cole said. A caller told officers she heard two men arguing and then a single shot.

Officers found one of the two men suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Cole said the man didn’t speak to detectives before he became unresponsive.

He was hospitalized in critical condition at University Medical Center, Cole said.

Local detectives are investigating. No further information was immediately available.

9501 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas