Man shot in the legs at liquor store

A man was shot in the legs during an altercation in a south central valley liquor store parking lot Thursday night.

Several shots were fired between two vehicles about 9:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Camelot Liquors, 5006 S. Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Corey Moon.

The vehicles then fled the parking lot. The victim drove to the 5400 block of Maryland, where he exited the vehicle and collapsed.

The victim is in his 40s, and the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Police have not yet determined a motive and did not have a suspect description.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

