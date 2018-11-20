Man shot outside bank in east Las Vegas, police say

A man was shot outside a bank in the eastern Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon, police said.

Bystanders called in reports of a fight at 791 N. Nellis Blvd. Google Street View image.

Bystanders called in reports of a fight at 791 N. Nellis Blvd. at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. Officers couldn’t find a victim at the scene, but a man dropped off at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center was involved in the confrontation, she said.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, Meltzer said.

Police were still investigating the shooting Monday afternoon.

