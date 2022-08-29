101°F
Man shot outside fast-food restaurant on East Flamingo Road

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2022 - 11:57 am
 
Updated August 29, 2022 - 1:01 pm
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at he 3300 block of East Flamingo Road, on Monday, Aug. ...
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at he 3300 block of East Flamingo Road, on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. An adult male is suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Police investigate a shooting Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in a parking lot on the 3300 block of East ...
Police investigate a shooting Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in a parking lot on the 3300 block of East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot Monday in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on East Flamingo Road, but Las Vegas police said he is expected to survive.

Police dispatchers received a report of the shooting at about 10:45 a.m. Monday. It occurred near the 3300 block of East Flamingo Road, in a Sonic Drive-In parking lot, near offices of the state Division of Welfare and Supportive Services.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Las Vegas resident Linda Conry said she was sitting in front of the welfare office when she saw two men arguing near the exit of the Sonic drive-thru.

“The first guy was yelling at the second guy, then he pushed him back,” Conry said. “They separated. Then the first guy pulled a gun out and shot him. Shot twice.”

Conry said she watched as the wounded man stumbled past the front entry of the welfare office.

“The police came. I was on 911, and the police went over and put a pressure-like bandage on his stomach, and someone said they thought he’d been shot in the knee also,” the witness said. “I was in shock. It was like I was having a dream.”

Officers located a suspect, who was taken into custody without incident.

Police cordoned off a section of the restaurant parking lot where a Tesla was parked with the trunk open. A pair of sandles was observed on the pavement next to the passenger door of the vehicle behind crime scene tape.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Metro Editor Carri Geer Thevenot contributed to this report.

