Man shot, wounded in Las Vegas apartment early Tuesday

A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after another man entered his Las Vegas apartment and shot him, police said.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file

A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after another man entered his central valley apartment and shot him, police said.

The injured man was lying on a couch just before 1 a.m. Tuesday when the shooter entered his apartment at 1061 E. Desert Inn Road, near Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. CJ Jenkins. The door to the apartment was unlocked, Jenkins said.

The two men exchanged words before the shooter drew a gun and opened fire, striking the other man twice, Jenkins said.

The injured man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, Jenkins said. The shooter fled the scene and was still at large.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

1061 E. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas NV