No injuries after man opens fire on east Las Vegas home

No one was injured Tuesday night after a man allegedly fired several shots at his ex-girlfriend’s father in the east valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured Tuesday night after a man allegedly fired several shots at his ex-girlfriend’s father in the east valley.

About 10:30 p.m. police responded to reports of a shooting on the 3600 block of Big Sur Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Desert Inn Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

A 28-year-old man went to his ex-girlfriend’s house and confronted the woman’s 54-year-old father, who was outside the home, Gordon said.

The father fled and ran back into the house as the younger man drew a handgun and opened fire. No one was hurt, but bullets struck two vehicles in the driveway and a carport awning, Gordon said.

Patrol detectives later found the shooter on the 5900 block of Clover Canyon Lane, a few blocks northwest of the shooting scene. He was taken into custody without incident, Gordon said.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.