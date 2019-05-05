North Las Vegas police arrest woman suspected in fatal shooting

Kiahna Hawkins, 30 (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police have arrested a woman in connection with the fatal shooting of her roommate Friday morning, after she claimed she shot the man in self defense.

Officers were called after report of a shooting about 11:30 a.m. Friday to an apartment complex on the 5000 block of North Losee Road, north of East Lone Mountain Road, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release sent Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man inside of an apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man died at the scene, police said.

Kiahna Katrice Hawkins, 30, was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon. Before her arrest, Hawkins claimed the shooting was in self defense, police said.

Hawkins is the man’s roommate, police spokesman Eric Leavitt said Saturday night. Detectives were unable to find evidence that the shooting was in self defense, he said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identify of the man, as well as his cause and manner of death.

Hawkins remained in the Las Vegas City Jail on Saturday night, jail records show.

The man’s death marks the ninth North Las Vegas homicide investigation this year, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

