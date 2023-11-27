Officers named in fatal shooting of man who police say had knife

The identities of the officers involved in a deadly shooting Saturday morning have been released.

(Getty Images)

The identities of the Las Vegas police officers involved in a deadly shooting Saturday morning were released Monday.

Philippe Dinh, Oscar Nuno-Reynoso and Kyle Corso were named as the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man police said was armed with a knife, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 3900 block of Landsdown Place, according to Metro Capt. Joshua Martinez, who provided a brief description of the incident in a video posted to Metro’s YouTube account Saturday.

Martinez said officers responded to a call about a missing male who was possibly armed with a knife. Officers arrived to find the man holding a knife. The shooting happened after the man started to approach officers, Martinez said.

“They attempted to deescalate the situation by giving him verbal commands and using low-lethal options,” Martinez said. “The armed male advanced on officers, forcing them to discharge their duty weapons.”

Dinh, 29, has been Metro since 2021. He is assigned to the East Community Policing Division, Southeast Area Command.

Nuno-Reynoso, 22, has been with Metro since 2022. He is assigned to the East Community Policing Division, Southeast Area Command.

Corso, 34, has been with Metro since 2021. He is assigned to the East Community Policing Division, Southeast Area Command.

The three officers have been put on paid administrative leave pending a review of the incident, police said.

It was the seventh officer-involved shooting in Metro’s jurisdiction so far in 2023.

Staff writer Brett Clarkson contributed to this report.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.