58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Officers named in fatal shooting of man who police say had knife

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2023 - 8:53 am
 
Updated November 27, 2023 - 1:01 pm
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The identities of the Las Vegas police officers involved in a deadly shooting Saturday morning were released Monday.

Philippe Dinh, Oscar Nuno-Reynoso and Kyle Corso were named as the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man police said was armed with a knife, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 3900 block of Landsdown Place, according to Metro Capt. Joshua Martinez, who provided a brief description of the incident in a video posted to Metro’s YouTube account Saturday.

Martinez said officers responded to a call about a missing male who was possibly armed with a knife. Officers arrived to find the man holding a knife. The shooting happened after the man started to approach officers, Martinez said.

“They attempted to deescalate the situation by giving him verbal commands and using low-lethal options,” Martinez said. “The armed male advanced on officers, forcing them to discharge their duty weapons.”

Dinh, 29, has been Metro since 2021. He is assigned to the East Community Policing Division, Southeast Area Command.

Nuno-Reynoso, 22, has been with Metro since 2022. He is assigned to the East Community Policing Division, Southeast Area Command.

Corso, 34, has been with Metro since 2021. He is assigned to the East Community Policing Division, Southeast Area Command.

The three officers have been put on paid administrative leave pending a review of the incident, police said.

It was the seventh officer-involved shooting in Metro’s jurisdiction so far in 2023.

Staff writer Brett Clarkson contributed to this report.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Grateful for 3rd lane? I-15 into California sees smaller traffic backups
Grateful for 3rd lane? I-15 into California sees smaller traffic backups
2
CARTOONS: How Biden is doing his Christmas shopping
CARTOONS: How Biden is doing his Christmas shopping
3
Former Las Vegas mobster’s house for sale
Former Las Vegas mobster’s house for sale
4
Cirque show halted after on-stage incident
Cirque show halted after on-stage incident
5
These 10 CCSD schools had the highest teacher vacancies
These 10 CCSD schools had the highest teacher vacancies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Officers shoot, kill man with knife in southeast Las Vegas, police say
Officers shoot, kill man with knife in southeast Las Vegas, police say
Officer who struck knife-wielding man with patrol vehicle identified
Officer who struck knife-wielding man with patrol vehicle identified
Man shot dead after argument in east Las Vegas
Man shot dead after argument in east Las Vegas
Armed man dies after being struck by police vehicle; woman fatally stabbed
Armed man dies after being struck by police vehicle; woman fatally stabbed
Man shot, killed by Henderson police identified
Man shot, killed by Henderson police identified
Police: Man shot, killed in southwest valley shopping center
Police: Man shot, killed in southwest valley shopping center