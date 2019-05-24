Pahrump man shoots 13-year-old son after mistaking him for intruder

A father who mistook his son for an intruder shot and wounded him in his Pahrump home on Thursday, according to the Nye County sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded about 10 p.m. to the 5000 block of Holly Street to reports that a man had shot his son, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The 13-year-old boy doesn’t live with his father, but sent a text informing him that he’d be coming to his house, it said. He then used a hidden key to get into the house.

When the father, who hadn’t seen the text, heard a noise in the living room, he exited his bedroom with his gun and fired when he saw a figure moving toward the bedroom in the darkened room, officers said.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue took the boy to Desert View Hospital, where he was treated for his nonlife-threatening injuries, the release said.