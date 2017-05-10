Peacemaker shot trying to stop fight in northeast Las Vegas

(Google Street View)

A man was shot in the knee Tuesday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

He was shot while trying to stop a fight about 10:10 p.m. at Summerhill Apartments, 3630 E. Owens Ave., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The man was walking with two other men near the front of the complex near Pecos Road when a white vehicle pulled up, he said. Three men got out and fought the three walking people, one of which tried to intervene. Gordon said that man was shot by somebody from inside the car.

The man went to the hospital. He’s expected to survive.

3630 E. Owens Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada