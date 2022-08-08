102°F
Police ask for help identifying northwest valley shooting suspect — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2022 - 4:47 pm
 
Updated August 8, 2022 - 4:54 pm
This screen grab from video from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect in an apartment complex shooting near the 2200 block of South Fort Apache Road on Aug. 4, 2022. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police are asking the public for help identifying a man involved in an apartment complex shooting.

The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic male and about five feet, nine inches to six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black pants with a white strip down the side.

On Aug. 4, police arrived at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of South Fort Apache Road near West Sahara Avenue and found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to University Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the suspect or information about the incident can call LVMPD Summerlin Patrol Invesitgations at 702-828-9455 or email sacinvestigations@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

