Police: Fight led to shooting at Home Depot in North Las Vegas

Antwoine Sconiers and Tyrell Sharp. (RJ file photos from surveillance video)

Two men who did not scan items at a self-checkout register were part of a shooting at a North Las Vegas Home Depot that left a worker injured, according to details police released Wednesday.

Antwoine Sconiers, 36, was arrested in Fort Worth, Texas last month after fleeing the store in the 1200 block of West Craig Road on Jan. 10 with Tyrell Sharp after an employee was shot, police said.

Sconiers and Sharp were approached by a store employee who noticed that not all their items were being scanned. A physical altercation ensued, and the employee was pepper sprayed twice by Sconiers, according to an affidavit from the North Las Vegas Police Department. The altercation ended after the employee was shot, the affidavit stated.

While the affidavit did not name the other suspect at the store with Sconiers, North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas confirmed Wednesday that Sharp was the second suspect arrested in connection to the shooting.

As of Wednesday night, Sharp remained in custody in Tarrant County Corrections Center in Fort Worth, jail records show.

Cuevas did not know what charges Sharp could face but said he is expected to be extradited back to Nevada.

Police said the employee was shot once in the back and was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. His condition was not known as of Wednesday night. Witness statements, cell phone video and store surveillance footage led police to Sconiers as one of the suspects.

Sconiers, who remained jailed Wednesday, was charged with attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, battery with use of a deadly weapon, burglary of a business, and attempted murder with a deadly weapon. He is due in court on Feb. 28, court records show.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.