Police searching for suspects in shooting at North Las Vegas store

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2022 - 2:24 pm
 
These two men are suspected of shooting a North Las Vegas hardware store employee on Monday, Ja ...
These two men are suspected of shooting a North Las Vegas hardware store employee on Monday, Jan. 10. (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Police said the suspects left the area in this silver Ford Taurus with California plates. (Nort ...
Police said the suspects left the area in this silver Ford Taurus with California plates. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police are searching for two men suspected of shooting an employee at a North Las Vegas hardware store on Monday morning.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting at what police described as “a large hardware retailer” on the 1200 block of W. Craig Road just after 11 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. Police did not name the hardware store, but there is a Home Depot located at 1275 W. Craig Road.

The man was taken to University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Police said two men entered the store and “had an altercation with an employee,” who was shot once. After the shooting, the men left the area in a “newer” silver Ford Taurus with unknown California license plates.

Anyone with information can contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

