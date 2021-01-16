Police investigate shooting in Rio parking lot

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot overnight outside the Rio, officials said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot overnight outside the Rio, officials said.

Police were called about 2:50 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a shooting in a parking lot on the 3700 block of West Flamingo Road, near Interstate 15, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal said.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was hospitalized in critical condition but is expected to survive, Roybal said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.