Police say shooting in northwest Las Vegas may be gang-related

Las Vegas police are investigating a possible gang-related shooting in the northwest Las Vegas Valley that left one man injured Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called at 4:20 p.m. to the scene of the shooting at a home on the 5800 block of Royal Castle Lane, near Rainbow Boulevard and Tropical Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said. A man inside the home was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital.
The shooting appears to be gang-related, Holmes said. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he said.
The scene remained under investigation Tuesday night, Holmes said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
