Police say shooting in northwest Las Vegas may be gang-related

Las Vegas police are investigating a possible gang-related shooting in the northwest Las Vegas Valley that left one man injured Tuesday afternoon.

The 5800 block of Royal Castle Lane, near Rainbow Boulevard and Tropical Parkway. Google Street View.

Police were called at 4:20 p.m. to the scene of the shooting at a home on the 5800 block of Royal Castle Lane, near Rainbow Boulevard and Tropical Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said. A man inside the home was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital.

The shooting appears to be gang-related, Holmes said. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he said.

The scene remained under investigation Tuesday night, Holmes said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

