Police shoot, kill man outside North Las Vegas residence

North Las Vegas police officers shot and killed a man Monday night after responding to a report of unspecified criminal activity, police said.

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and 5th Street on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Somebody reported the criminal activity at a police station, and officers responded about 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of Glider Street, in a neighborhood near North 5th Street and East Lake Mead Boulevard, where they found a man, police spokesman Aaron Patty said.

“During the course of that encounter multiple officers discharged their firearms,” Patty said. They shot him outside a residence, and he died at the scene.

Details on what happened between police and the man prior to the shooting were not immediately clear, nor was it clear whether the man killed was armed, Patty said. The officers who fired were OK, he said.

Detectives were investigating what prompted the officers to shoot the man.

“Working in law enforcement can be very difficult, and this is something that we’ve seen here tonight when our officers make split-second decisions,” Patty said.

The homes lining Glider appeared to be duplex or fourplex homes. The short, residential street was cordoned off overnight Monday into Tuesday with yellow police tape flapping in the wind. Small cones dotted the area in front of a residence.

Police were knocking on doors and speaking with witnesses for information, Patty said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity after his family has been notified.

The police shooting marked the North Las Vegas Police Department’s first of 2019. The department had two such shootings last year, one of which was fatal.

2100 block of Glider Street, North Las Vegas