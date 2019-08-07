Robbery suspect shot in leg in west valley, Las Vegas police say

One person was taken to the hospital after a burglary turned into a shooting in the western Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A robbery suspect was hospitalized after being shot Wednesday afternoon in the western Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers were called to the 9300 block of West Desert Inn Road at 2:33 p.m. after a caller said that three people were trying to break down a resident’s door, and one of the three had been shot, said Metropolitan Police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez.

One of the three was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers still were looking for the other two suspects Wednesday afternoon, OcampoGomez said.

Officers were continuing to investigate at the corner of Fort Apache and Desert Inn roads.

