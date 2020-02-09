Shooting in northwest Las Vegas leaves 1 injured
One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Saturday evening near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
Police said a fight between either “two groups” or “two people” resulted in a shooting. One person was shot once in the leg, police said.
The person was hospitalized with “non-life threatening” injuries.
