Shooting in northwest Las Vegas leaves 1 injured

One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Saturday evening near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police investigate a shooting near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2019. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said a fight between either “two groups” or “two people” resulted in a shooting. One person was shot once in the leg, police said.

The person was hospitalized with “non-life threatening” injuries.

