Shooting in Nye County leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Preliminary information indicates that deputies responding to a call shot a man who was attacking “someone with an ax.”

Nye County authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday morning that left an individual with life-threatening injuries.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Lt. David Boruchowitz confirmed that deputies responded to the 4000 block of Quail Run Road shortly after 9 a.m. Details are limited, but authorities said one person was shot. Borchowitz said in a text message that preliminary information indicates the man who was shot was attacking “someone with an ax.”

Deputies were trying to sort out the facts. Further information was not immediately available.

