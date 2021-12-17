48°F
Shooting investigation closes roads in southern Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2021 - 9:18 am
 
The Las Vegas Metropolitan police is investigating a shooting that occurred near East Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Gilespie Stree on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. One victim has been shot and injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police said. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Friday in the southern Las Vegas Valley that left one person injured and closed roads in the area.

Police said the shooting is believed to have happened near East Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Gillespie Street at 7:45 a.m.

“At this time, one victim has been shot and injuries appear to be nonlife-threatening,” police said in an email alert. “This is an ongoing investigation.”

Silverado Ranch was closed near the shooting scene. Motorists were advised to find alternate routes.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

