Shootings

Suspect hurt in officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas

By Michael Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2017 - 2:16 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in the western Las Vegas Valley on Monday morning.

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. at an apartment complex at 9552 W. Tropicana Ave., near South Fort Apache Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

One person was shot and was heading to a local hospital. His condition was not known. No officers were injured.

Metro officer Michael Rodriguez said he did not know the original call as of 2 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

