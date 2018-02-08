Suspect identified in police shooting in northwest Las Vegas

An officer shot at a man who was threatening to harm himself and pointed a gun at officers, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The suspect faces two counts of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates an officer-involved shooting near Lingo Street in northwest Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Las Vegas police arrested a man after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in the northwest valley, police documents show.

Alan Keith Baker, 42, has been identified as a suspect in the incident, booking and jail records show. The suspect faces two counts of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

An officer shot at a man who was threatening to harm himself and pointed a gun at officers, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound, but they didn’t know whether an officer shot him or he shot himself, police said. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

Officers found a gun next to him, Metro Capt. Chris Little said.

The man’s family called 911 about 2 p.m. to report he was threatening to harm himself, under the influence of alcohol and acting erratically, according to police.

As officers spoke with his family outside the house on the 3300 block of Lingo Street, near North Grand Canyon Drive and West Cheyenne Avenue, the man exited the house and pulled a gun from his bathrobe, Metro said.

The man pointed the gun at officers and didn’t comply with police commands, and an officer shot at him, Little said.

“The suspect retreated back toward the residence,” he said. “Officers then came in contact with the suspect at the residence,” where they found him lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

No officers were injured, according to department’s public information office.

Police on Thursday are expected to release the name of the officer who shot his gun.

