Suspects flee after shot fired from Uber in central Las Vegas

Three passengers and an Uber driver were traveling northbound near U.S. Highway 95 and Rancho Drive when one of the passengers fired a shot out of the vehicle’s window.

Las Vegas police on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, blocked off a portion of the Chevron gas station on the corner of Rancho Drive and Bonanza Road as they investigated a shooting involving an Uber car. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, blocked off a portion of the Chevron gas station on the corner of Rancho Drive and Bonanza Road as they investigated a shooting involving an Uber car. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, blocked off a portion of the Chevron gas station on the corner of Rancho Drive and Bonanza Road as they investigated a shooting involving an Uber car. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, blocked off a portion of the Chevron gas station on the corner of Rancho Drive and Bonanza Road as they investigated a shooting involving an Uber car. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is in custody early Tuesday morning after a shot was fired inside an Uber vehicle in the central valley.

Three passengers and an Uber driver were traveling northbound near U.S. Highway 95 and Rancho Drive when one of the passengers fired a shot out of the vehicle’s window, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The Uber driver pulled over and the three passengers fled. A K-9 unit found one person hiding in the bushes at a nearby house, he said, but police were still searching for the other passengers.

Police briefly blocked off a portion of a Chevron station’s parking lot on the corner of Rancho Drive and Bonanza Road as part of the investigation.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.