Two injured after parking lot shooting in west valley

University Medical Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A double shooting in the parking lot of a west valley gym sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near a 24 Hour Fitness on the 600 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The shooting occurred in its parking lot.

A man was shot in his upper body and a woman was shot in her arm, Metro spokesman Steve Summers said. Both were taken to University Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

600 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, Las Vegas