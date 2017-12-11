Vegas Strong Resiliency Center seeks survivors for group therapy

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is gauging interest among survivors of the Oct. 1 mass shooting for a therapy support group.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center located at the UMC Lied Ambulatory Care Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Ahead of the holidays, it’s especially important to reach out for help, according to a statement released Friday.

“For those who lost family, friends, or colleagues from the shooting, facing the holidays, anniversaries and other special events without our loved one is very painful,” Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Outpatient Administrator Ellen Richardson-Adams said in the statement.

Trauma can be triggered by a variety of external factors. Seeing news about other violent events, watching or hearing fireworks and other loud noises, or hearing a particular song can cause stress, according to the statement.

“It’s important not to suffer in silence,” Department of Health and Human Services psychologist Stephanie Woodward said in an interview with Clark County officials posted to the county’s YouTube channel. “Oftentimes, talking things through will help you become aware of things that might cause anxiety, so you can find new or better ways to cope.”

Eating well and exercising can be helpful when dealing with stress, according to the statement released last week. It’s also important to take time to relax through methods like yoga and meditation, take deep breaths, have a good laugh, and limit caffeine and alcohol intake.

“Pay attention to how you are feeling, and reach out for support if you find yourself struggling,” Woodward said.

