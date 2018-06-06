Woman injured in shooting in downtown Las Vegas

A woman wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Las Vegas is expected to survive, police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at the intersection of Main Street and Bonneville Avenue on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting happened before 4:45 p.m. at Main Street and Bonneville Avenue. It was not clear how many shots were fired, but a woman was hospitalized at University Medical Center after a bullet grazed her head, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Details leading up to the shooting were not immediately available.

No suspects were in custody as of 5 p.m., Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Main Street is closed between Clark Avenue and Bonneville while officers investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Downtown resident Roger Molett said he was crossing First Street on Clark Avenue, about a block from the scene, when he heard gunshots.

“It was just pop, pop, pop, pop,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. At least five rounds were shot, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

