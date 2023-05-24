Woman, man shot outside North Las Vegas house

A shooting outside a house in North Las Vegas injured a woman and a man, police said.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man and a woman were shot outside a house in North Las Vegas late Monday afternoon, a city spokesperson said.

Officers with the North Las Vegas Police Department responded to a report of two people shot outside a house in the 2300 block of Cambridge Elms Street, near West Carey Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard, at 5:50 p.m., according to city spokeswoman Kathleen Richards.

A 34-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were taken to University Medical Center, Richards said in a text message.

Richards said the woman was in critical condition.

“Detectives are investigating and no further details are available at this time,” Richards said.

