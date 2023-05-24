90°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Shootings

Woman, man shot outside North Las Vegas house

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2023 - 6:21 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man and a woman were shot outside a house in North Las Vegas late Monday afternoon, a city spokesperson said.

Officers with the North Las Vegas Police Department responded to a report of two people shot outside a house in the 2300 block of Cambridge Elms Street, near West Carey Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard, at 5:50 p.m., according to city spokeswoman Kathleen Richards.

A 34-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were taken to University Medical Center, Richards said in a text message.

Richards said the woman was in critical condition.

“Detectives are investigating and no further details are available at this time,” Richards said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
2
Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
3
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
4
Brightline striving to be on track for ’28 L.A. Olympic Games
Brightline striving to be on track for ’28 L.A. Olympic Games
5
Summerlin man sues MyPillow CEO for not paying out election fraud challenge
Summerlin man sues MyPillow CEO for not paying out election fraud challenge
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
North Las Vegas police shoot, kill woman holding a knife
North Las Vegas police shoot, kill woman holding a knife
Boy, 14, shot dead at North Las Vegas house party
Boy, 14, shot dead at North Las Vegas house party
Man fatally shot by another man in West Las Vegas
Man fatally shot by another man in West Las Vegas
2 children shot on northwest Las Vegas neighborhood street
2 children shot on northwest Las Vegas neighborhood street
Man killed in southwest shooting identified
Man killed in southwest shooting identified
Man killed after fight with roommate
Man killed after fight with roommate