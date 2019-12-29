Woman wounded in shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

Officers are investigating how a woman sustained a gunshot wound in an apartment complex near the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Police are investigating how a woman sustained a gunshot wound inside an apartment east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded just before 12:40 p.m. Sunday to the complex at 550 Elm Drive, near Paradise Road and Sands Avenue, according to Lt. Brian Boxler. They found the woman with a wound to her abdomen area, and she was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

She is expected to survive. Authorities are investigating the event as an accidental or negligent discharge. Several other people inside the apartment were also interviewed by police.

