Wounded man told Las Vegas police he wandered desert for hours

(Thinkstock)

A 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound told police he wandered the desert for several hours near Boulder City.

He talked with an employee at Armorock near Boulder City about 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

The man said he was picked up at his home by three men, Metro Lt. David Gordon said. They drove him to a desert area somewhere south of the polymer concrete business about 11 p.m. Tuesday. There the three men — one of whom he knew — stopped the vehicle, told him to get out and shot him.

Gordon said the man then ran away and wandered the desert before eventually speaking with the employee at Armorock.

He was then taken to a hospital. His condition was not known.

Gordon cautioned the information was preliminary and said detectives hadn’t yet arrived as of 7 a.m. Police hadn’t yet found a scene, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

