Social media helps Henderson police arrest shooting suspect

Henderson police used social media to help identify and arrest a suspect in the February shooting of a man wounded during an early morning transaction over a watch.

Anthony Portillo (Henderson Police Department)

Police said Anthony Portillo, 19, of Las Vegas, is charged with multiple felonies in the case, including attempted murder, battery with intent to commit mayhem, conspiracy and robbery with a deadly weapon. The charges stem from the Feb. 18 shooting of a 19-year-old near Legacy Drive and Club Crest Way in Henderson.

The victim had posted a note online advertising a watch for sale, according to an arrest report for Portillo. Through the social media app Snapchat, the victim agreed to meet a prospective buyer about 1 a.m. Feb. 18. The victim told police he walked to the intersection where the buyer’s vehicle was parked. The buyer took the watch from the man along with $50, then shot the seller as he clung to the side of the vehicle, the report states.

An arrest warrant for Portillo shows Henderson police detectives analyzed social media activity and traced it to Portillo, who was using the online profile inner_citykidd to facilitate the transaction. Portillo was arrested by Henderson police, then arraigned in Henderson Justice Court on April 30.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 9.

